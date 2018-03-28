Syfy's 'Sharknado' movie franchise to end with time travel-themed finale

All good campy things must come to an end: Syfy has greenlit a sixth and final Sharknado film, TVLine has learned exclusively. The currently untitled Sharknado 6 is slated to bow this summer and will find the franchise diving into uncharted waters: time travel.

As you may or may not recall, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming found Ian Ziering’s leading man Finn wandering alone on Earth after it was destroyed. In the final flick, he must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all.

In addition to Ziering, Sharknado 6 will bring back franchise vets Tara Reid, Cassie Scerbo and Vivica A. Fox. As per tradition, expect a slew of stunt-y guest castings/cameos. Anthony C. Ferrante, who directed the first five films, will helm the final installment.

The first Sharknado film debuted in 2013 and became an instant social-media phenomenon. Ratings-wise, the franchise peaked with Sharknado 2: The Second One, which drew a series-best 3.9 million total viewers. That number dropped to 1.89 million viewers for last year’s fifth edition.

