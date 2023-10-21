Sydney Sweeney Wishes 'Goof Ball' Costar Glen Powell a Happy Birthday

The actors star as on-screen love interests in the upcoming rom-com 'Anyone But You,' which hits theaters on Dec. 22

sydney sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney shared a selfie with Glen Powell to wish the actor a happy 35th birthday.

Sydney Sweeney is sending her costar birthday wishes!

The Euphoria actress, 26, shared a sweet message for Glen Powell — who stars as her on-screen love interest in the upcoming rom-com Anyone But You — on Saturday, the actor’s 35th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my fellow camp counselor, adventure extraordinaire, and goof ball,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Along with the message, Sweeney shared a smiley selfie of the duo — seemingly taken on the set of their soon-to-be-released film — in which the actors are decked out in wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses and matching jackets.

sydney sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney wishes costar Glen Powell a happy birthday.

The pair teased their matching "goof ball" energy — and on-screen chemistry — at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas while unveiling the first look at Anyone But You.

"We love seeing ourselves on the big screen," Powell joked at the convention, prompting Sweeney to reply, "Oh, please, Top Gun,” a nod to his role in the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

"I love when she calls me that," he quipped, telling the audience that Sweeney’s character, Bea, is “a real nightmare.”

After she fired back, calling his character, Ben, an "a------,” Powell went on to tease the film’s plot: "And what better place to put a nightmare and an a------ than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?"

After rumors of an off-screen romance between Powell and Sweeney — who is engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino — began to swirl while the castmates filmed in Australia, the White Lotus star shut them down, telling Variety that she and Powell are not bothered by the gossip.

In an interview for the magazine’s Power of Young Hollywood issue, Sweeney addressed the rumors head-on. “It’s a rom-com,” she told the outlet. “That’s what people want!”

“Glen and I don’t really care,” she continued. “We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much.”

"We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny,’” she said of the rumors. “They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in April, while promoting their movie 'Anything But You' at CinemaCon.

A new trailer for Anyone But You gives a sneak peek into the seemingly enemies-to-lovers romance between Bea and Ben, who appear to be “the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia," per a synopsis.

In the teaser, Sweeney and Powell plot a classic rom-com trope — pretending to be a couple — as Sweeney’s character foreshadows, “Who knows what could happen?”

While chatting with PEOPLE in May, the actress confirmed that starring in the movie alongside “adventure extraordinaire” Powell was just as fun as the duo’s behind-the-scenes cast pics made it seem.

“It was just laughter 24/7,” she said. “Literally, we were just having a great time every day. It was a really, really fun experience."

She added, "I enjoyed it a lot. … I'm excited for it to come out.”

Anyone But You is in theaters Dec. 22.



