Sydney Sweeney Shares Her Love for Her Hometown — and Her Favorite Places to Enjoy the Great Outdoors on the Washington-Idaho Border

“What's so beautiful about the Pacific Northwest is everything that you can do outdoors,” the Spokane-area native told Travel + Leisure.

From Italian convents and catacombs around Rome for the new horror flick Immaculate to the iconic Sydney Opera House for the rom-com Anything But You and Four Seasons Maui at Wailea for the dark comedy series White Lotus, Sydney Sweeney’s best-known projects have taken her around the world and cemented her status as Hollywood royalty as a two-time Emmy nominee.

While her career has gone the distance ever since her breakout role on Euphoria in 2019, there has been one big constant in her life: home. The 26-year-old actress’ early stomping grounds growing up outside of Spokane near the Washington and Idaho border continues to root her with a magnetic draw.

“I go home all the time,” Sweeney told Travel + Leisure at an event for Bai Daily Hydration in New York City in March. “What's so beautiful about the Pacific Northwest is everything that you can do outdoors.”

One of her favorite memories was always going berry picking out in the wild with her mom and brother “If you go a little bit north of Spokane, right next to the border, there's like all these hidden little waterfalls,” she said of the region, adding that “you just go everywhere.”

Those memories etched such delightful childhood memories that Sweeney used them as inspiration to create her own Bai flavor, Raspberry Lemon Lime, available in stores now. Along with the brand’s trademark antioxidants, this refreshing new drink also comes with electrolytes for the first time.



Sweeney looks forward to sharing that a sweet taste of her Washington-Idaho area roots. And for travelers who are then inspired to experience the region, she the highlight is that "there are so many mountains and lakes.”







Sydney Sweeney

Window or aisle?

Window.

Plane or train?

You know, I've always wanted to go on a train ride.

Carry-on or check-in?

Carry-on.

First thing you pack for a trip?

The first thing is always my skincare.

Best road trip game?

We used to play the license plate game where we'd have to find A, B, C, D, E, and keep ourselves busy!







Some of the most popular mountain resorts include Mt. Spokane, Silver Mountain, 49 Degrees North, and Lookout Pass, but her pick is Schweitzer, the largest ski and snowboard destination in Idaho, located about 80 miles northwest of Spokane.

“During the winter, it’s a beautiful ski resort and during the summer you can mountain bike and hike,” she said.

Those who prefer waterfront adventures also have no shortage of choices, with 14 lakes in Spokane County and another nine in surrounding areas. “Coeur d'Alene's really beautiful,” Sweeney said of Idaho’s second largest lake with 135 miles of shoreline.

No matter which you choose, “There's just hikes and nature, and you're outdoors all the time,” she raved.

Of course, those settings are a long way from Los Angeles, which meant extremely long road trips when she first started trying to break into the industry, after convincing her parents that she was destined for Hollywood.

“We would listen to audiobooks and do homework,” she said of making the best use of her long drive — about 19 hours between Spokane and Los Angeles.

Nowadays, she may be jet setting more, but when it comes to her own travels, Sweeney still pours her heart into every choice. Though she played a tongue-in-cheek Airbnb home designer while hosting Saturday Night Live , she said she does have a particular criteria when looking for her own vacation home rentals.

“I try to find really interesting, cool, unique Airbnbs,” she told T+L. “Just ones that are random and fun.”



