Sydney Sweeney Says Starring On ‘Madame Web’ Was “A Building Block To Build A Relationship With Sony”

Sydney Sweeney is looking at the positive side of starring in Sony-Marvel’s Madame Web despite the negativity surrounding the film.

Although the superhero film failed to attract numbers at the box office, the Euphoria star talked about the importance of being part of that production.

More from Deadline

“To me, that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there,” she said in an interview with GQ. “Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella.”

Since the Madame Web trailer’s debut, social media has poked fun at the movie for a line Dakota Johnson’s Cassie says that gives a quick backstory of the film’s villain.

“He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders, right before she died,” Johnson says in the trailer, which is not included in the film itself.

Despite all the harsh criticism Madame Web has received, all that noise seems to not bother Sweeney.

“The movie is such a large movie with so many people involved,” she explained. “I was just hired as an actor and happy to bring to life a character that my little cousins are excited about. There’s no outcome I can control on a film like that, especially when I’m not a producer. You sign up for whatever happens and you take the ride.”

When asked if she knew that “something was off” when making the film she said, “There’s definitely a different formula when you’re making a film like that, that was very different from what I’m used to.”

Madame Web opened theatrically to $51.5M worldwide with an estimated budget of $80M. Following the outcome at the box office and the negative reviews, Johnson even said she doesn’t see herself in the superhero world again.

“I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now,” Johnson said in an interview with Bustle.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.