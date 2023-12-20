Sydney Sweeney Said Angus Cloud’s Death Still Doesn’t “Feel Real” As She Recalled “Constantly” Crying With Her “Euphoria” Costars When They First Heard The Shocking News

Euphoria costar Sydney Sweeney is speaking out about the death of hercostar Angus Cloud

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

In July, it was announced that Angus had died at age 25. He was found in his family home in Oakland, California, and his cause of death was later revealed to be an accidental drug overdose

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

At the time, Angus’s family said in a statement , “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

The statement continued, “Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the statement added.

Euphoria, alongside the likes of Jacob Elordi, Angus was best known for playing Fezco, aka Fez, in the HBO series, alongside the likes of Zendaya Sydney Sweeney , and more. Many of the cast took to social media to share heartwarming tributes towards the late actor after the news of his death was made public.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

Sydney shared a sweet carousel of videos and photos of Angus days after his death was announced, and wrote , “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I'm struggling to find all the words.”

Sydney continued, “You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real, and I wish we could've had one more hug and [7-Eleven] run. All my love is with you.”

Now, four months later, Sydney is opening up about how she and her Euphoria costars have been coping with Angus’s death.

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

Anyone But You, admitted that Angus’s death still doesn’t “truly feel real.” Speaking with Glamour magazine this week, Sydney, who is currently promoting her upcoming rom-com, admitted that Angus’s death still doesn’t “truly feel real.”

The Hapa Blonde / GC Images

“I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set,” she said. The third season of Euphoria is set to begin filming in 2024.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Sydney went on to reveal that she and her Euphoria costars “constantly” spent time with each other on the phone “crying” after they first learned about Angus’s death.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

“[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying, because it was just such a shock,” she said.

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

“[At least] when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world. It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they’re still alive in so many forms,” Sydney added.

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

You can read Sydney’s full Glamour interview here

More on this