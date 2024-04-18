Sydney Sweeney’s Representative Hit Back At A Hollywood Producer Who Said She “Isn’t Pretty” And “Can’t Act”

Sydney Sweeney’s representative has responded to Hollywood producer Carol Baum’s recent harsh comments about her.

Father of the Bride and Dead Ringers — If you missed it, Carol — who has produced several esteemed films, likeand reportedly slated Sydney, 26, during a recent discussion at the Jacob Burns Center in New York.

“I don’t get Sydney Sweeney,” she apparently began.

Carol purportedly said that she watched Sydney’s latest hit film, Anyone But You, because she “wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her.”

Anyone But You was a huge success ; not only did it gross $200 million at the global box office, but it has since become the highest-grossing R-rated rom-com since 2016. Notably, Sydney and her costar, Glen Powell, have received much praise for their performances, with several fans even begging them to do another project together .

But despite the general consensus, Carol purportedly described the hit film as “unwatchable.”

“I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty; she can’t act. Why is she so hot?'” she recalled. “Nobody had an answer,’” she reportedly said.

Carol purportedly later added that despite her thoughts on Sydney, she wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to produce a film with her in it. “We all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know,” she purportedly said. “Your job is to get the movie made.”

Now, a representative for Sydney has hit back at Carol’s recent remarks.

In a statement shared with multiple outlets, including People and Variety , Sydney’s rep described Carol’s comments as “sad” and “shameful.”

“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,” the representative began.

“If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character,” they added.

Sydney’s fans rushed to her defense as soon as Carol’s comments surfaced online, highlighting the 26-year-old’s impressive filmography. As well as the aforementioned rom-com Anyone But You, Sydney has won immense praise for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, which have earned her Emmy nominations. Her performances in The Handmaid’s Tale and, more recently, horror film Immaculate have been heavily commended, too.

“Sydney Sweeney received 2 Emmy nods for acting at age 24, delivered 2 hit films she headlined AND produced at age 26. Carol Baum, with nothing relevant on her resume in 30 years, should sit this one out. P.S. Trash talking the looks of an objectively attractive woman, is low,” one person tweeted .

“This comment is so unnecessary? Throwing hate towards other women for no reason???” someone else said .

“Tearing down someone for being successful is never a good look,” another person tweeted , while one more user added , “I can never understand a women in a power position in a macho ambience attacking another woman.”

