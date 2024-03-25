Sydney Sweeney Has ‘Never Tried Coffee Before’ But Can Somehow Survive on 2 Hours of Sleep

Sydney Sweeney - Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

No one ask Sydney Sweeney “How do you do it?” She’s probably superhuman. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the actress — who stars in the new horror film Immaculate — revealed that she never has coffee and can allegedly function with just two hours of sleep.

“I sleep however many hours I get in a night, but I’m known for being able to function off of very, very little for a very long amount of time,” she told WSJ after being asked about a rumor that she can run on two hours of sleep.

More from Rolling Stone

When asked about her breakfast routine, she added, “I’ve never tried coffee before. I just drink water. For breakfast, I like a berry bowl. Maybe some granola, bacon, a croissant, but I always go to berries.”

In the interview, the actress said she liked “full-body high-intensity” workouts like SolidCore, though “it’s been killing my ass,” and that she usually wakes up at 7:30 a.m. every morning.

The actress also confirmed that Euphoria — which HBO confirmed is delayed on Monday — will be filming this year. When asked about her vintage car restoration hobby, Sweeney said, “I have a car I’m about to start. I don’t want to spoil what it is yet because I’m going to post it on my TikTok, but I’ve had it for a while. I’ve been saving it, and it’s going to be my project this year while I film Euphoria.”

Sweeney stars in a new nun film titled Immaculate, in which, as the title suggests, she plays a nun who gets pregnant in a Virgin Mary-type of way (except scary).

“It’s possible to view Immaculate in light of recent legislation concerning women’s autonomy over their bodies, and how religion has been used and abused to justify taking away human rights in that regard,” read a review by Rolling Stone‘s David Fear. “It’s also totally understandable if an audience member simply wallows in the cheap thrill of seeing Catholic iconography given the creepy-vibe treatment and the erotic charge of someone rocking a wimple, if that’s your bag.”

“This is a horror movie purposefully set up to court both types of viewers, and very much wants to have its communion wafer and eat it, too,” she added.

Best of Rolling Stone