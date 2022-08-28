Sydney Sweeney calls out critics for turning her mom's hoedown-themed birthday party into an 'absurd political statement'

Sydney Sweeney is speaking out after photos from her mom's birthday party drew questions about her political beliefs. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Sydney Sweeney is speaking out after footage she shared from her mom's 60th birthday party raised eyebrows.

Over the weekend, the Emmy-nominated Euphoria star posted photos from the surprise party she threw for her mother, Lisa. The Idaho native hosted a hoedown-themed gathering complete with target practice, a mechanical bull, hatchet throwing and line dancing to a live band. Like Sweeney — who wore a cowboy hat, boots and a bandana tied around her neck — most attendees stuck to the Western-themed dress code. One male guest — who commenters identified as Sweeney's father, Scott — however, stood out in what appears to be a Blue Lives Matter T-shirt, leaving some fans to question the actress's political affiliations.

"Girl why are you kicking it with people who are wearing Blue Lives Matter merch LMFAO," read one comment.

"Not the Blue Lives Matter shirt," multiple commenters posted in response, adding tearful emojis.

"I'm seeing a lot of red hats," added another follower. Sweeney's brother Trent later clarified in his own Instagram post that the red caps read "Make Sixty Great Again," a play on the "Make America Great Again" slogan popularized by former President Donald Trump.

As fans from both sides of the political aisle duked it out in her comments section — with many defending the 24-year-old White Lotus star — Sweeney herself took to social media to accuse the internet of reading too much into the party.

"You guys this is wild," she wrote. "An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions."

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

