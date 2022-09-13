Sydney Sweeney Celebrates Her 25th Birthday On The Emmys Red Carpet

Sydney Sweeney may be a first time Emmy nominee but she's no stranger to turning heads on the red carpet.

On Sept. 12, which also happened to be the actress' 25th birthday, Sydney arrived to 2022 Emmy Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, wearing an ensemble that left fans feeling euphoric.

As she posed for photographs, Sydney donned a soft silver Oscar De La Renta gown, featuring sparkling floral details and a dramatic bustled train. For glam, the actress kept her make-up natural and left her shoulder-length locks down and wavy.

Despite getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Chicago-based restaurateur Jonathan Davino earlier this year, Sydney decided to make her big moment on the red carpet a solo endeavor.

For the 2022 Emmys, Sydney is in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria as well as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus, where she played cynical college student Olivia Mossbacher.

While she was all smiles on the red carpet, when the nominations were announced back in July, the actress shared her emotional reaction in an Instagram video.

"Congratulations!" Sydney's mom told her during a phone call, to which she replied, "Mom! Mom!" before wiping away her tears and smiling from ear to ear.

"What a morning!" she captioned the July 12 post. "Thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations! It's an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many."

She continued, "I'm so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that's been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs! thank you thank you!!"

In the comments section, fans and fellow actresses, including Lili Reinhart, January Jones and Nicola Peltz, showered Sydney with genuine congratulations.

Her Euphoria co-star Zendaya, who made history with her very own 2022 Emmy nominations, also expressed her support, writing, "YEEESSS SYD!!!!!! Congratulations."

