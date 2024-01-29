Swifties fill Campus Theatre for 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'

Jan. 29—LEWISBURG — The excitement among Taylor Swift fans — Swifties — in the Campus Theatre Saturday afternoon was palpable as the countdown to the matinee showing of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" began — a filming of the singer's record-breaking Eras tour.

Minutes before the concert began Michael Conard, Campus Theatre director of rental services, microphone in hand, asked "Are there any Swifties out there?"

The response from a crowd of more than 175 people was loud and a resounding "yes," with arms raised. The movie begins with a countdown, and the crowd, comprised of many children, counted along: "3-2-1."

Swifties came from all over the Valley, including Rimanda Stender, of Danville, who brought along Penelope Stender, 9, Aubree Schmidt, 10, Amelia Stender, 7, and Brooke Kurtz, 7.

"We're excited they shouted in unison. We love her music," Schmidt said, and her friends agreed.

Not everyone in the theater were pre-teens. Margaret Edwards, a Swift fan, and her husband Phil, 65, were there to enjoy the concert. "I'm here ... part of my role as a good husband," Phil said with a smile.

Michele Bafile-Sharrow, of Bloomsburg, is also a Swift fan. "I like her music, and she's a great role model for the young girls here."

There was also a Saturday evening showing of the two-and-a-half hour concert film.

Tickets were $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors. Those prices were set by Swift.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning $261.6 million worldwide, as of this writing, according to Variety newspaper.