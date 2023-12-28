Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee Set For AEW Worlds End

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee will officially meet at AEW Worlds End.

During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Strickland challenged Lee to a match after he came up short in the Gold League finals of the Continental Classic. Strickland didn’t have to worry, however, as Tony Schiavone let him know that Lee had already signed a contract for the match.

The highly anticipated match will see both former tag team partners go at it. After being in a team for some time, Strickland turned on Lee toward the end of 2022, and ever since, the pair had never faced off in singles action.

The fully updated card for AEW Worlds End is as follows:

AEW World Championship : MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s World Championship : Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

AEW TNT Championship No Disqualification Match : Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

Triple Crown Championship (AEW Continental Classic, ROH World & NJPW STRONG Titles) : Gold League Winner vs. Blue League Winner

TBS Championship : Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon

FTW Championship : HOOK (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro

