Find Out the Sweet Reason Kris Jenner Named Jennifer Lawrence Her "Favorite Daughter"

Jennifer Lawrence just got the best birthday shout out.

The Red Sparrow alum hit a milestone and rang in her 30th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The actress, who has yet to share any deets surrounding her celebration, got an unforgettable tribute from none other than Kris Jenner.

"Happy birthday Jen," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star began her series of Instagram Stories, alongside candid photos of her with Jennifer.

"You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!! Thank you for your friendship, love and so much laughter my sides hurt......," she continued. "I love you so much!!"

Fans of the two know they have been friends for quite some time.

In fact, Kris was one of the A-listers invited to the actress' wedding last year. Back in October, Jennifer and Cooke Maroney tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island.

Jennifer Lawrence Through the Years

"Jennifer and Cooke took a private jet from New York to a small airfield in Rhode Island," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They arrived around midday. They looked relaxed and excited to be there. They both had big smiles on their faces as they got off the jet. They carried their own bags and didn't have too much stuff. They were with some family and were taken to a hotel on the water."

A separate source revealed that the star's guests, including Kris and Corey Gamble, "were picked up on boats and taken to dinner on the island."

Back in 2015, the momager and reality TV star revealed her first encounter with The Hunger Games alum.

"She was a big Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan," Kris told Steve Harvey on Steve On Watch. "And somebody from her team called me up and said, 'Would you surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake, like you'll be the surprise.' When I walked out with this cake, she was so excited… and we've had this little texting friendship from then on."

"Well, she had some time off, and I invited her over for dinner," Kris recalled of the time Jennifer got naked in her closet.

"We started having a few cocktails, and we were having so much fun. And as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet, looking at clothes and some stuff, and she started trying some stuff on," she continued, adding, "She just took off her jeans and went for it."

Now, that's what we call a close friendship!