‘Sweet Planet’ Chinese-Dutch Documentary Culinary Series to Air on CGTN (EXCLUSIVE)



“Sweet Planet,” a one of the highest-profile China-Europe co-productions of recent years, will air on China Global Television Network from Friday.



The six-part culinary documentary is a co-production between millennial-focused global channel operator Insight TV, Netherlands-based production company JOIIN, and CGTN. It explore the culinary and cultural impact of sugar in cooking and food rituals around the world. In each episode, viewers are introduced not only to the sweet creations themselves, but also the stories of the local chefs, farmers, and artisans behind the sticky delicacies.



Production visited Iceland’s Reykjanes for salt, China’s Xinjiang for grape growing, The Netherlands for production of mead, the sweet shops of Copenhagen, maple sugar shacks in Canada, taro paste production in Fuzhou, and Ushuaia, Argentina, for its sweet desserts.



“Sweet Planet” will be available to CGTN’s six channels, across 68 languages, with over 700 million viewers across the globe. It will also be available on CGTN Digital, which is accessible via CGTN.com, CGTN mobile applications, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Weibo and other social media platforms with over 600 million followers across the globe.



Insight TV’s global channels, reaching over 400+ million households in 56 countries, across 12 languages. It is also available for licensing to additional channels and platforms.



The series was launched at an event in The Hague attended by Insight TV CEO Rian Bester and Qian Fang, director of program department at CGTN Europe.



“This co-production marks the start of a recurring series format that we are confident will be well received in China and across CGTN’s international feeds, but also on Insight TV channels around the globe,” said Bester.



JOIIN, whose activities include content production and distribution, a global creator network and IP monetization, has a creative hub in Amsterdam and BD and operation hub in Beijing. These serve clients in Eurasian territory with a special focus in Greater China and Southeast Asia.

