SWAT Star Shemar Moore Kisses His Married Crush Brigitte Nielsen on the Lips Twice During The Talk

Shemar Moore caused quite the scene on Wednesday’s episode of The Talk!

The SWAT star, 49, was seated next to Danish actress Brigitte Nielsen when he visited the talk show and couldn’t keep his lips to himself after admitting that he had a crush on Nielsen, 56, when she starred in Rocky IV.

“For SWAT, we have to stay in shape. And you know, you get in the gym, we’re all vain, we want the baby girls to like what they see,” he began, prompting a round of applause from the audience at the show’s hosts Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Eve and Marie Osmond.

Moore is famously serious about his fitness regimen — so serious, in fact, that he bought his own gym, he told PEOPLE Now last year.

“We do, we do,” Underwood said, with Nielsen nodding in agreement.

Moore touched Nielsen’s shoulder, telling her, “I like you, a lot. I loved you in Rocky, and now I have a crush on you for real.” Nielsen went in for a hug with the Young and the Restless alum, but when she pulled back, Moore went in for a smooch.

After the kiss on the lips, Nielsen was so surprised with herself that she put both hands on her cheeks and then covered her mouth in shock. Moore beamed beside her as the audience and the hosts went wild.

“I like the fact that you’re blushing, but you’re gonna have to get off my man, Brigitte!” Underwood teased. “Should we switch seats?” Nielsen asked her.

Osbourne got in on the banter, daring the two to kiss again: “I don’t think she tasted that. She needs another one.”

Moore was eager to oblige, and the two leaned in for another, longer smooch.

This time, Nielsen was so overcome that she walked right off the stage. “You have torn the set apart!” Eve told Moore. Meanwhile, everyone in the studio was howling and hooting with laughter.

“You know where she’s going? She’s going to go figure out how she’s gonna get back in the house after,” Underwood said, referencing Nielsen’s husband, the Italian model Mattia Dessi. The couple just welcomed 15-month-old daughter Frida in June of last year.

