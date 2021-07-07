Suzzanne Douglas, The Parent 'Hood actress, dies at 64

Ruth Kinane
2 min read
Actress Suzzanne Douglas has died at age 64. The cause of death hasn't been disclosed at this time.

News of the actress, who was best known for her role as matriarch Jerri Peterson on The WB sitcom The Parent 'Hood from 1995–1999, had passed away was shared by both a cousin and friend of Douglas' on Tuesday.

"I got to stand beside greatness," wrote friend Stephanie Perry Moore, a writer and TV producer, on Facebook. "Suzanne Douglas Cobb, I love you dear lady. Thanks for always checking on me and for showing me elegance and grace walking. I've got a heavy heart, but I'm blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer."

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

A cousin of Douglas' named Angie Tee also shared her heartfelt sentiments on Facebook.

"A beautiful and talented actress made her transition today," she wrote. "She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin... The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane you will be missed RIP."

Everett Collection

Douglas also enjoyed roles in movies such as Tap, Jason's Lyric, and Stella Got Her Groove Back. Most recently, the actress played Grace Cuffee in Netflix's, When They See Us.

"Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US," wrote showrunner Ava DuVernay on Twitter. "A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I'm grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love."

Other celebrities also posted condolences.

The late actress is survived by her neuro-radiologist husband of 32 years, Roy Jonathan Cobb, and their daughter, Jordan.

Representatives for Douglas didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for confirmation.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s former chief of staff is gushing about her experience working alongside the royal couple. Catherine St-Laurent, who was hired by the royal couple last year to help launch the Archewell Foundation, opened up about her experience in an interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut. She told the outlet of her time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “It was an incredible experience. They are incredibly talented and creative leaders. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling. I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that.”