Suzzanne Douglas, The Parent 'Hood actress, dies at 64

Actress Suzzanne Douglas has died at age 64. The cause of death hasn't been disclosed at this time.

News of the actress, who was best known for her role as matriarch Jerri Peterson on The WB sitcom The Parent 'Hood from 1995–1999, had passed away was shared by both a cousin and friend of Douglas' on Tuesday.

"I got to stand beside greatness," wrote friend Stephanie Perry Moore, a writer and TV producer, on Facebook. "Suzanne Douglas Cobb, I love you dear lady. Thanks for always checking on me and for showing me elegance and grace walking. I've got a heavy heart, but I'm blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer."

A cousin of Douglas' named Angie Tee also shared her heartfelt sentiments on Facebook.

"A beautiful and talented actress made her transition today," she wrote. "She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin... The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane you will be missed RIP."

Douglas also enjoyed roles in movies such as Tap, Jason's Lyric, and Stella Got Her Groove Back. Most recently, the actress played Grace Cuffee in Netflix's, When They See Us.

"Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US," wrote showrunner Ava DuVernay on Twitter. "A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I'm grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love."

Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US. A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love. pic.twitter.com/1ZhaucGEiK — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 7, 2021

Other celebrities also posted condolences.

Sad news...actress @suzzannedouglas has passed away. Several of her family members confirm on Facebook that the longtime actress has passed away at the age of 64. Many remember her as @larenztate's mom and @joethemorton's wife in The Inkwell. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Q2bj8lg0Zv — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 7, 2021

A life well lived. https://t.co/Y7sLSi6CaE — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) July 7, 2021

The late actress is survived by her neuro-radiologist husband of 32 years, Roy Jonathan Cobb, and their daughter, Jordan.

Representatives for Douglas didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for confirmation.

