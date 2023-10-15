Suzanne Somers, star of 'Three's Company' and 'Step by Step,' dead at 76, reports say

Suzanne Somers, best known for her roles in "Three's Company" and "She's the Sheriff," has died at 76, according to multiple reports.

According to People and The Hollywood Reporter, Somers' longtime publicist R. Couri Hay shared a statement on behalf of the actress' family on Sunday with the news.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15th," the statement reads, per the outlets. "She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family in Palm Springs, her longtime home. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

This is a developing story...

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Suzanne Somers dead at 76 following cancer battle