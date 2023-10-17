Suzanne Somers Revealed Her Secret To Everlasting Love With Husband Alan Hamel In 2020 Interview

The late Suzanne Somers and her husband Alan Hamel were inseparable over their 55-year relationship, 46 of which they were married. Access Hollywood saw firsthand how genuine and pure their love for each other was on our interviews with the actress and her longtime love over the years. The two told Access the stories of passionate first date and the first time they said "I love you," and Suzanne revealed the secret to their enduring marriage.

