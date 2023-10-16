Suzanne Somers Honored By 'Three's Company' Co-Star Joyce DeWitt

Former “Three’s Company” star Joyce DeWitt is remembering castmate Suzanne Somers, one day after her death at the age of 76.

On Monday, DeWitt shared a statement with People about Somers where she expressed her condolences.

“My heart goes out to Suzanne’s family,” said DeWitt, who played Janet Wood on the show opposite Somers’ character, Chrissy Snow. “They are a very close family — deeply connected and caring one to the other. I can only imagine how difficult this time is for all of them.”

DeWitt said she is sure that “Suzanne was greeted by Angels into the loving wisdom waiting for all of us on the other side, and I hope that will assist her family’s hearts in healing as they travel through this difficult time.”

DeWitt and Somers worked together on the classic sitcom for five seasons between 1977 and 1981 before Somers left amid a salary dispute.

As a result, the two castmates didn’t speak to each other for 30 years, until they reunited in 2012 on Somers’ web series, “Breaking Through.”

Somers introduced that segment, which can be seen below, by admitting her hesitancy.

“It’s been over 30 years since Joyce and I have seen each other, so I have to admit I’m a little nervous,” Somers said, before touching on the salary battle that led to her leaving the hit show.

“In a group of serious actors, I probably pissed you all off,” Somers said. “If I did, I’m really sorry. I just really needed money at the time.”

DeWitt explained that she participated in the reunion because Somers gave her “the opportunity to make sure I walk my talk.”

She added: “For the last 30-odd years, whenever something about ‘Three’s Company’ comes up, I have relentlessly said that it is my opinion that the only reason ‘Three’s Company’ is worth remembering is that it created an opportunity for all of us to laugh together, to celebrate joy.”

DeWitt wasn’t the only “Three’s Company” cast member to pay tribute to Somers.

Actor Richard Kline, who played Larry Dallas on the series, extended his sympathies to Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, telling People: “Suzanne was a joy to work with. She totally owned and created the character of Chrissy. My condolences to Alan and her family.”

Related...