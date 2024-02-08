Sutton Stracke Wishes Kyle Richards Had Been More Open This Season

After Sutton Stracke apologized to Kyle Richards for not being a better friend on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton opens up about the fact that she isn’t looking for Kyle to reciprocate regarding the things she’s said to and about her. Sutton goes on to say she wishes Kyle had been more open with the ladies about her marriage and adds that she was very open with a lot of her own feelings this season. Also, Kaitlan Collins calls Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage the nucleus of the show.