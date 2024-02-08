Has Sutton Stracke Met Taylor Swift?

Bravo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke is presented with notable figures and The Source host Kaitlan Collins guesses whether she’s met them or not. Kaitlan guesses that Sutton’s met Taylor Swift and she reveals that she did get to meet the singer while they were attending the Met Gala. Sutton remembers the time she got to cross paths with President Joe Biden and she also met former President Bill Clinton. Plus, Kaitlan says she wants to use Sutton’s hilarious saying, “name ‘em,” in an interview someday.