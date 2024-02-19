Suspense Horror Slasher ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’ Locks Multiple Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

International sales company Iuvit Media Sales has closed multiple deals at the European Film Market in Berlin for the suspense horror slasher “Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Death and Porridge.”

Buyers include Gussi Films for Latin America, Pioneer for the Philippines and Front Row for the Middle East.

Directed by Craig Rees (“Annabellum,” “Whispers”) and starring Olga Solo, Abigail Huxley, Rees and Julian Amos, “Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Death and Porridge” is an “intelligent” horror slasher, in the vein of Wes Craven horrors, and with comparables such as “The Strangers” and “The Purge.”

In this adaptation of the fairy tale, Goldilocks and the three bears live together in an isolated house in the woods. When a group of friends enter their home, Goldilocks, leader of the bears’ pack, decides to get rid of the intruders.

“A growing suspense drives the audience from a contained thriller to an authentic slasher,” Iuvit stated.

The film is part of a new school of fairytale dark adaptations such as “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” and “Gretel & Hansel.” The origins of several fairytales are dark such as the Grimm brothers’ and Hans Christian Andersen’s stories, suggesting a more adult audience during their inception.

Directors such as Rees “see the value of adapting these tales for horror fans, who are responding in numbers at the respective theatrical releases, to experience in full the slasher experience, with an honest and entertaining horror tale,” Iuvit stated.

“Goldilocks and the Three Bears” is produced by Rees Dragon Prods.

Iuvit’s slate at the EFM includes the animation features “Johnny Puff Secret Mission,” “A Giant Adventure” and “Sato,” the horror thrillers “A Day Like a Week” and “The Reunion,” and action films such as “Fight Pride” and “Stand Your Ground.”

