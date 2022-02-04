Susan Sarandon apologizes for 'deeply disrespectful' anti-cop meme after backlash

Susan Sarandon apologized for sharing an "insensitive" tweet comparing a New York City Police Department (NYPD) funeral to "fascism." The 75-year-old actress faced backlash on social media this week for mocking the thousands of officers who paid respect to their slain colleague.

"I deeply regret the meme I recently shared on Twitter that included a photo of Officer Jason Rivera's funeral. I reacted quickly to the picture without connecting it to a police funeral and I realize now how insensitive and deeply disrespectful it was to make that point at that time," the 75-year-old actress wrote on Friday.

Two NYPD detectives, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, died after they were shot while responding to a domestic violence call on Jan. 21. There was massive turnout from NYPD officers for both funerals.

"I sincerely apologize to the family of Officers Rivera and Mora for causing additional pain during their time of grieving," Sarandon added.

Sarandon reposted a tweet mocking Officer Rivera's funeral that said, "I'm gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like." (The original message is below.) The Thelma & Louise star then shared the image, adding, "So, if all these cops weren't needed for CRIME that day, doesn't that mean they aren't needed ANY day?" She has since deleted the post.

I'm gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like pic.twitter.com/Jwosih9oOg — Danny Haiphong (@SpiritofHo) January 30, 2022

People on both sides of the aisle and various police groups condemned Sarandon for the tweet.

Story continues

Dear Republicans -- Susan Sarandon is not ours. She hasn't voted for a Democrat in a long time. Maybe she's one of those false flag operations you guys are whispering about all the time. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 3, 2022

Congratulations, Susan Sarandon! You're now the poster child of an angry, woke, liberal, pro-criminal, anti-law and order jerk.



There are other more fitting titles, but it only gets more vulgar from here. pic.twitter.com/rwgcqSd1jD — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) February 3, 2022

All Decent People on The Left:



"We're not with Susan Sarandon." pic.twitter.com/1zlcgV5fHY — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 3, 2022

This is what privilege looks like: a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities. NYC is uniting to stop the violence — @SusanSarandon is living on a different planet.https://t.co/U1q0t32TzR — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) February 3, 2022