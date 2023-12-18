'Survivor' Season 45 finale: Finalists, start time, how and where to watch

The finale of the 45th season of the iconic reality competition show "Survivor" is almost here.

The 90-minute finale of the long-running show will have the final five contestants eliminated down to a final three. A jury of their peers will then vote for one player competing for the title of "sole survivor" and the $1 million prize that comes with it.

"Survivor" been popular since premiering on CBS in 2000. Last season saw Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho crowned as the champion and winner of the cash prize.

Here's what you need to know about the Season 45 finale of "Survivor," including who the finalists are and how you can watch.

'Survivor' Season 45: Find the full cast list here.

When is the 'Survivor' Season 45 finale?

The finale will air Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The previous episodes this season have had a 90-minute run time, and the finale will be three-hours long.

How to watch the 'Survivor' Season 45 finale

The Season 45 finale will air on CBS and Paramount+ for subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime. It will be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

Who are the 'Survivor' Season 45 finalists?

The final episode will begin with the final five, who will eventually be whittled down to three. A jury, which consists of contestants voted out during the season, will cast a vote to decide the eventual winner.

The final five contestants are:

Austin Li Coon: 26, grad student

Dee Valladares: 26, entrepreneur

Julie Alley: 49, estate attorney

Jake O'Kane: 26, attorney

Katurah Topps: 35, civil rights attorney

Who is the host of 'Survivor?'

Jeff Probst has been the show's host since its first-ever season in 2000, and has hosted hundreds of episodes in the show's 45-season run.

'Survivor' 45 jurors

This season, the jury members (so far) are:

Kaleb Gebrewold: 29, software sales

Kellie Nalbandian: 30, critical care nurse

Kendra McQuarrie: 31, bartender

Bruce Perreault: 47, insurance agent

Emily Flippen: 28, investment analyst

Drew Basile: 23, grad student

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Survivor' 45 finale: Time, date, finalists, how to watch and stream