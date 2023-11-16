How ‘Survivor’ reinvented the classic auction for the new era with 3 fun twists

Marcus James Dixon
·3 min read
“Survivor” fans have been clamoring for the return of the auction since Season 30: World Apart, which aired in 2015. Well, it’s baaack! Only now, the classic auction has been slightly altered with a trio of fun twists to keep things interesting for the new players. As host Jeff Probst explains to the “Survivor 45” castaways during the November 15 episode, “We have updated the auction for the new era in three ways.”

The first twist is “the money,” Jeff tells the players. In the past, the contestants were given dollar amounts that they could use to purchase items at the auction. Now, prior to the event, they had to find the money themselves in bamboo tubes hidden in the jungle. The most money found is a whopping $900 for Dee Valladares, followed by $700 for Austin Li Coon and Kellie Nalbandian, $520 for Drew Basile, $500 for Emily Flippen, $480 for Katurah Topps, $420 for Julie Alley, $360 for Kendra McQuarrie, $340 for Jake O’Kane and $80 for Bruce Perreault.

The second change, per Jeff, is that “there are no advantages, so get that out of your head.” The last time the auction took place in Season 30, a player earned an extra vote. This time around, there are no such game enhancements to speak of.

The third and final change is related to how long the auction will go on for. Jeff will now pull out a rock with a number on it, and that rock determines how many items will be up for bids. “Only the first five are guaranteed,” he articulates. “Once we get to beyond five, between six and 15, that number will be determined by me drawing a number between six and 15 from this bag.” For the record, the number Jeff draws is 10, meaning the auction ends after the 10th item.

Things get serious when Jeff tells the group, “Here’s why you care. At the end of the auction, whoever has the most money left loses their vote at the next tribal council. So at any given point, whoever has the most money has the most buying power and theoretically the most risk.” Inexplicably, despite going into the auction with only a paltry $80, Bruce is unable to buy anything and ends up losing his vote.

Are you happy the “Survivor” auction has returned to the game? What do you think of the three new era twists? Give us your hot takes down in the comments section.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor 45” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

