Survivor Contestant Rudy Boesch Dies at 91 After Long Battle with Alzheimer's Disease

Rudy Boesch, one of the first contestants to ever appear on Survivor, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, PEOPLE confirms. He was 91.

Boesch, a former Navy Seal, was cast on the inaugural season of the long-running reality show in 2000. Then 72, Boesch finished the season in third place and quickly became a fan favorite due to his lovably cantankerous persona.

“Ours was an interesting bond, Dear Rudy! You and I helped open minds and undermine predjudces [sic]. While your time here has passed, you will remain loved and iconic, dear friend!” Boesch’s closest Survivor ally Richard Hatch tweeted.

More than 51 million people watched the final episode, in which Boesch was eliminated after losing the final immunity challenge. He proved so popular that he was brought back for the show’s eighth season, Survivor: All Stars. He was the second contestant voted out of that season.

Boesch had a full life before entering the world of reality TV.

He enlisted in the United States Navy at the end of World War II in 1945. He was chosen as one of the first Navy SEALS in 1962. He completed two combat deployments during the Vietnam War, earning the Bronze Star for heroic action. He retired from the Navy in 1990 after 45 years of continuous service.

Boesch married Marjorie Thomas in 1955, and they had three children. They remained married for 53 years, until her death in 2008.

In 2000, Boesch was one of the first contestants cast on Survivor. Although he was initially in danger of being voted off the island, he joined the show’s first alliance and lasted 38 days on the beaches of Borneo.

During season 1, Boesch’s closest ally was Hatch, the openly gay corporate trainer who ultimately won the show.

“Rudy Boesch and I both served our country in the military: he in the Navy, and I in the Army,” Hatch told PEOPLE. “But Rudy also served our country as an example of honesty and open-mindedness by respectfully engaging and aligning with me, an openly homosexual man, to play Survivor on the world stage.”