‘Survivor 46’ tribe divisions: Which castaways are on Nami, Siga, Yanu?

The first episode of any “Survivor” season often feels like homework, as viewers struggle to keep track of all of the brand new personalities and tribes. That’s why Gold Derby is providing you with this handy-dandy cheat sheet of the “Survivor 46” tribe divisions and Buff colors. Read on to see how the 18 castaways for Season 46 have been divided into the Nami (orange), Siga (green) and Yanu (purple) tribes for this Spring 2024 installment.

First up, a quick reminder that “Survivor 46” filmed in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji last summer immediately after the 45th cycle wrapped up production, so none of the new castaways were able to watch “Survivor 45” on their TV screens. Initially, the contestants will be evenly divided into three groups of six, but then those who make it to around the halfway point will merge together into one collective tribe.

The 46th season of CBS’s reality TV show will officially premiere on Wednesday, February 28. Here are the “Survivor 46” tribe divisions and colors:

Nami Survivor 46 tribes

NAMI TRIBE (ORANGE)

Hunter McKnight (age 28): Science teacher from French Camp, Mississippi

Liz Wilcox (age 35): Marketing strategist from Orlando,Florida

Randen Montalvo (age 41): Aerospace tech from Orlando, Florida

Soda Thompson (age 27): Special ed teacher from Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey

Tevin Davis (age 24): Actor from Richmond, Virginia

Venus Vafa (age 24): Data analyst from Toronto, Ontario

Siga Survivor 46 tribes

SIGA TRIBE (GREEN)

Ben Katzman (age 31): Musician from Miami, Florida

Charlie Davis (age 26): Law student from Boston, Massachusetts

Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams (age 32): International brand mentor from Chicago, Illinois

Maria Shrime Gonzalez (age 48): Parent coach from Dallas, Texas

Moriah Gaynor (age 28): Program coordinator from San Diego, California

Tim Spicer (age 31): College coach from Atlanta, Georgia

Yanu Survivor 46 tribes

YANU TRIBE (PURPLE)

Bhanu Gopal (age 41): IT quality analyst from Acton, Massachusetts

David Jelinsky (age 22): Slot machine salesman from Las Vegas, Nevada

Jessica “Jess” Chong (age 37): Software engineer from San Francisco, California

Kenzie Veurink (age 29): Salon owner from Charlotte, North Carolina

Q Burdette (age 29): Real estate agent from Memphis, Tennessee

Tiffany Nicole Ervin (age 33): Artist from Elizabeth, New Jersey

