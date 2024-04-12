‘Survivor 46’ deleted scene: Q thinks Venus is ‘a snake’ that ‘will bite’ [WATCH]

In the latest “Survivor 46” deleted scene (watch above), Q Burdette gives his personal assessment about each of the players still in the game. It’s the morning of Day 14 at the Nuinui tribe, before host Jeff Probst temporarily splits the 12 remaining castaways into two separate groups. Q claims that he’s “always had this gift to connect with people,” and he uses it to gain “trust” and “get information” from those around him. “In this game, I’ve got a little bit of information from everybody,” the 29-year-old real estate agent from Tennessee tells the camera. “And now I can put the pieces of the puzzle together.”

Q then lists off certain quality traits he has noticed about everyone around him, including most notably Venus Vafa. He really doesn’t hold back when it comes to the 24-year-old data analyst from Toronto, likening her to a scaly reptile with fangs. “Venus is a snake that I can see,” claims Q. “I’m gonna stay away from her, ’cause she will bite.” As longtime “Survivor” fans are aware, the first season ever was won by a so-called snake, Richard Hatch, so that puts Venus in good company indeed.

Here are the rest of Q’s quick-takes and perceptions about his fellow “Survivor 46” tribe mates:

*Q on Hunter McKnight: “Hunter is a challenge beast. But he needs someone to think for him a little bit. He don’t have it here [in the head].”

*Q on Tiffany Nicole Ervin: “Tiff is a social butterfly because she thinks in this game that’s how you win.”

*Q on Tim Spicer: “Tim is a smart guy, he really is. And for that, Tim is not to be trusted.”

*Q on Maria Shrime Gonzalez: “She’s the soft-spoken mom. Can’t let her get to the end.”

*Q on Kenzie Petty: “She’s not a puzzle wizard. She’s not a decision-maker. She will follow for a vote.”

*Q on Charlie Davis: “Charlie is a cool dude, but Charlie has not done anything in this game worth talking about.”

*Q on Soda Thompson: “Soda is loud. She wants to be liked. Wants everybody to see her. Won’t make it to the end.”

*Q on Tevin Davis: “Young. Naive. Will lose the game, but will probably make it to the end.”

*Q on Ben Katzman: “Ben’s favorite player is [two-time winner Tony Vlachos]. And Ben is playing a Tony game. It’s very deceiving, in your face, loud. He wants to be seen, but he wants to go undercover.”

*Q on Liz Wilcox: “The only person I don’t have figured out is Liz. And maybe there’s nothing to figure out about Liz just yet.”

The deleted scene concludes with Q bragging that he’s “12 hours ahead” of all of his competitors, and so he’s just going to sit back and watch as they “do what they do.” If his plan of “treading softly” works out, he’s confident he will win the million dollars. Find out how the rest of the season plays out when “Survivor 46” continues airing every Wednesday night on CBS. The finale date is scheduled for May 22, 2024.

