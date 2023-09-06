'Survivor 45' cast: Meet contestants competing for $1 million in new fall 2023 season
The landmark 45th season of hit reality show "Survivor" is set to premiere on CBS on Sept. 27.
The new season features 17 new contestants and one returning player competing for the $1 million cash prize and the title of Sole Survivor, according to the network.
The cast of "Survivor 45" includes an investment analyst, a critical care nurse and a therapist. It also features the return of Bruce Perreault, a contestant from last season who was medically evacuated just minutes into the first episode after hitting his head on a beam.
This season "continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky advantages, game-changing twists and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits," the network said in a news release.
The long-running reality series has been a hit since premiering in 2000. Last season saw Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho crowned as the champion and winner of the cash prize.
'Survivor 45' contestants
Here's a look at the 18 contestants who will compete on "Survivor 45."
Austin Li Coon
Age: 26
Hometown: San Jose, California
Current residence: Chicago
Occupation: Grad student
Dee Valladares
Age: 26
Hometown: Havana, Cuba
Current residence: Miami
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Brandon Donlon
Age: 26
Hometown: Sicklerville, New Jersey
Current residence: Sicklerville, New Jersey
Occupation: Content producer
Emily Flippen
Age: 28
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Current residence: Laurel, Maryland
Occupation: Investment analyst
Brandon 'Brando' Meyer
Age: 23
Hometown: Oak Park, California
Current residence: Seattle
Occupation: Software developer
Hannah Rose
Age: 33
Hometown: Woodbridge, Connecticut
Current residence: Baltimore
Occupation: Therapist
Bruce Perreault
Age: 47
Hometown: West Warwick, Rhode Island
Current residence: West Warwick, Rhode Island
Occupation: Insurance agent
Janani Krishnan-Jha
Age: 24
Hometown: San Francisco
Current residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Singer
Drew Basile
Age: 23
Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan
Current residence: Philadelphia
Occupation: Grad student
Julie Alley
Age: 49
Hometown: Brentwood, Tennessee
Current residence: Brentwood, Tennessee
Occupation: Estate attorney
Jake O'Kane
Age: 26
Hometown: Hanson, Massachusetts
Current residence: Boston
Occupation: Attorney
Katurah Topps
Age: 35
Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
Current residence: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Civil rights attorney
Kaleb Gebrewold
Age: 29
Hometown: Port Coquitlam, Canada
Current residence: Vancouver, Canada
Occupation: Software sales
Kellie Nalbandian
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, Connecticut
Current residence: New York City
Occupation: Critical care nurse
Nicholas 'Sifu' Alsup
Age: 30
Hometown: O'Fallon, Illinois
Current residence: O'Fallon, Illinois
Occupation: Gym owner
Kendra McQuarrie
Age: 31
Hometown: Haverhill, Massachusetts
Current residence: Steamboat Springs, Colorado
Occupation: Bartender
Sean Edwards
Age: 35
Hometown: Lawrence, New Jersey
Current residence: Provo-Orem, Utah
Occupation: School principal
Sabiyah Broderick
Age: 28
Hometown: Locust Grove, Georgia
Current residence: Jacksonville, North Carolina
Occupation: Truck driver
