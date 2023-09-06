'Survivor 45' cast: Meet contestants competing for $1 million in new fall 2023 season

"Survivor" Season 45 cast.
The landmark 45th season of hit reality show "Survivor" is set to premiere on CBS on Sept. 27.

The new season features 17 new contestants and one returning player competing for the $1 million cash prize and the title of Sole Survivor, according to the network.

The cast of "Survivor 45" includes an investment analyst, a critical care nurse and a therapist. It also features the return of Bruce Perreault, a contestant from last season who was medically evacuated just minutes into the first episode after hitting his head on a beam.

This season "continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky advantages, game-changing twists and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits," the network said in a news release.

The long-running reality series has been a hit since premiering in 2000. Last season saw Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho crowned as the champion and winner of the cash prize.

'Survivor 45' contestants

Here's a look at the 18 contestants who will compete on "Survivor 45."

Austin Li Coon

  • Age: 26

  • Hometown: San Jose, California

  • Current residence: Chicago

  • Occupation: Grad student

Dee Valladares

  • Age: 26

  • Hometown: Havana, Cuba

  • Current residence: Miami

  • Occupation: Entrepreneur

Brandon Donlon

  • Age: 26

  • Hometown: Sicklerville, New Jersey

  • Current residence: Sicklerville, New Jersey

  • Occupation: Content producer

Emily Flippen

  • Age: 28

  • Hometown: McKinney, Texas

  • Current residence: Laurel, Maryland

  • Occupation: Investment analyst

Brandon 'Brando' Meyer

Age: 23

Hometown: Oak Park, California

Current residence: Seattle

Occupation: Software developer

Hannah Rose

  • Age: 33

  • Hometown: Woodbridge, Connecticut

  • Current residence: Baltimore

  • Occupation: Therapist

Bruce Perreault

  • Age: 47

  • Hometown: West Warwick, Rhode Island

  • Current residence: West Warwick, Rhode Island

  • Occupation: Insurance agent

Janani Krishnan-Jha

  • Age: 24

  • Hometown: San Francisco

  • Current residence: Los Angeles

  • Occupation: Singer

Drew Basile

  • Age: 23

  • Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan

  • Current residence: Philadelphia

  • Occupation: Grad student

Julie Alley

  • Age: 49

  • Hometown: Brentwood, Tennessee

  • Current residence: Brentwood, Tennessee

  • Occupation: Estate attorney

Jake O'Kane

  • Age: 26

  • Hometown: Hanson, Massachusetts

  • Current residence: Boston

  • Occupation: Attorney

Katurah Topps

  • Age: 35

  • Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

  • Current residence: Brooklyn, New York

  • Occupation: Civil rights attorney

Kaleb Gebrewold

  • Age: 29

  • Hometown: Port Coquitlam, Canada

  • Current residence: Vancouver, Canada

  • Occupation: Software sales

Kellie Nalbandian

  • Age: 30

  • Hometown: Weston, Connecticut

  • Current residence: New York City

  • Occupation: Critical care nurse

Nicholas 'Sifu' Alsup

  • Age: 30

  • Hometown: O'Fallon, Illinois

  • Current residence: O'Fallon, Illinois

  • Occupation: Gym owner

Kendra McQuarrie

  • Age: 31

  • Hometown: Haverhill, Massachusetts

  • Current residence: Steamboat Springs, Colorado

  • Occupation: Bartender

Sean Edwards

  • Age: 35

  • Hometown: Lawrence, New Jersey

  • Current residence: Provo-Orem, Utah

  • Occupation: School principal

Sabiyah Broderick

  • Age: 28

  • Hometown: Locust Grove, Georgia

  • Current residence: Jacksonville, North Carolina

  • Occupation: Truck driver

