Surveillance Video Shows James Franco With Amber Heard One Day After Blowout Fight With Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is sending a subpoena to James Franco after surveillance video from the apartment Depp used to share with ex-wife Amber Heard allegedly shows Franco meeting up with Heard just 24 hours after the blowout fight that ended the couple's marriage.

The video, obtained by The Blast, was taken in the elevator of the downtown Los Angeles apartment once shared by Depp and Heard. The time stamp on the video shows it was taken on May 22, 2016, close to 11:00 PM.

The Surveillance Video

Heard is seen in the video riding the elevator down to the area where guests would enter the building via the parking area. She exits the elevator and then, a few seconds later, Heard and Franco appear and re-enter the elevator together.

Interestingly, the two stars seem to know there is a camera in the elevator (and its location) as they don't allow for their faces to been seen clearly during the ride.

At one point, Heard is seen moving backward towards Franco, keeping her face away from the camera, and moves in close as she appears to be speaking with him while he keeps his head down.

View photos

Franco and Heard exit the elevator together on the penthouse floor, where the Depp's apartment with Heard was located. Depp's legal team wants to question Franco to see if he and Heard discussed the blowout fight or if Franco saw whether or not Heard had injuries to her face from the previous night.

In the video, Franco is seen wearing a hat and shirt he was seen wearing during the same time period in 2016. The hat is from The Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and it, along with his shirt, is seen in photographs taken at a book signing in the same area.

View photos

Depp's legal team is calling James Franco a "witness" and plan to grill him under penalty of perjury about what Heard might have said about the incident.

Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman tells The Blast, "We are interested in James Franco and Elon Musk as fact witnesses because we have evidence they are men who saw Amber Heard's face in the days and nights between when she claimed Mr. Depp smashed her in the face on May 21 and when she went to court with painted on 'bruises' to obtain a Temporary Restraining Order on May 27."

View photos