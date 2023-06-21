Surrounded: He'll Stand Guard

U.S. NextShark

A man was filmed causing a scene at a Chinese restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico, soon after he noticed a statue of Buddha inside the store. Key details: The video has been widely shared on several social media platforms, including Twitter and the subreddit r/PublicFreakout, where it received over 14,000 upvotes and more than 1,600 comments since being posted on Sunday. Video details: The clip starts with a man in a blue long sleeve shirt demanding a refund from the Chinese restaurant in Albuquerque after seeing the Buddha statue, explaining that he is a Christian.