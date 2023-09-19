‘The Surreal Life’: Tyler Posey Joins Kim Zolciak, Chet Hanks & More In MTV Series
Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey has joined the cast of the upcoming season of MTV’s The Surreal Life, the revival of the iconic VH1 series. Posey shared the news on Instagram (see his post below). He joins previously announced cast Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis, Kim Zolciak, Johnny Weir and Josie Conseco.
Posey is best known for his portrayal of Scott McCall in Teen Wolf, a role he reprised in Paramount+’s movie sequel Teen Wolf: The Movie.
Per MTV, “known for its legendary “celeb-reality,” The Surreal Life returns with unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.”
Last season’s lineup included Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, CJ Perry, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton. The series previously aired on VH1.
The Surreal Life is executive produced by Adam Gonzalez for A Game Productions with MTV Entertainment Studios and by Samuel Duque for Telecolombia International Studios. For MTV Entertainment Studios, executive producers include Tolani Holmes, Elena Diaz and Camilo Valdes with Matthew Parillo as executive in charge of production.
