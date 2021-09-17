Surprise! Lil Nas X's Met Gala look was a sly Montero Easter egg

Lil Nas X served high-fashion medieval elegance when he took the Met Gala stairs by storm, but his look turned out to have even more meaning as a tee up for his Montero album, which dropped at midnight heading into Friday morning with a visual album.

The Grammy winner appeared at the Met Gala with three looks. The first featured him donning a massive royal cloak hiding something underneath. He took it off to reveal his second look: glistening golden armor fit for a knight. Lil Nas X's final transformation saw him in a glittery gold body suit, and he was just straight-up feeling himself.

Lil Nas X Dolla Sign Slime

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Lil Nas X/YouTube Lil Nas X's Met Gala look was an Easter egg for 'Dolla Sign Slime'

But the golden armor is what we're focusing on. Among the visuals for the songs on Montero is a medieval-themed video for "Dolla Sign Slime," a song featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The camera whizzes by the exterior of a vast CG castle with guards trumpeting the presence of their king — who ends up being Lil Nas X in golden armor.

The singer-rapper has made it clear he's a fan of Easter eggs. The artwork for Montero alone was filled with all sorts of nods to various songs and music videos associated with the album. We should've guessed even his clothes would hold some secrets.

Richard Selvi directed the visual video for "Dolla Sign Slime," in which Lil Nas X raps, "Y'all take a rumor then y'all go and wear it out/F--- all that talk about who's in the whereabouts/I walk in Neimans and Marcus, I'm buried out/Walk in the bank and say, 'F--- it, let's clear it out.'"

The release of Montero features tracks like "Scoop," featuring Doja Cat, and "Am I Dreaming," featuring Miley Cyrus, as well as a music video for "That's What I Want."

Watch the visual for "Dolla Sign Slime" above.

