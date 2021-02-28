Surprise! Kaley Cuoco Cries Tears of Joy After Husband Karl Cook Comes Home Ahead of Golden Globes

Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco will have her husband by her side at the 2021 Golden Globes tonight!

On Saturday, the 35-year-old actress revealed her husband, Karl Cook, had flown back from the Winter Equestrian Festival to surprise her ahead of the awards night.

"Most of you know [Karl] has been away at WEF for many weeks and has many more weeks of travel so I knew he wouldn't be back to celebrate the Globes with me," she said in a video on her Instagram Story.

Cuoco, who was nominated for her very first Golden Globe, explained that because the awards night is going to be virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she wasn't going to ask her husband to fly back and be with her.

"I knew he had a crazy schedule," she said. "Well, I just answered the door and he came back!"

In the video, Cuoco breaks down in tears of joy as she gives her husband, 30, a hug after surprising her and coming back home. "I can't believe you did that," she said. "I'm so glad you're here."

Cuoco is nominated for best actress in a television series, comedy or musical, for her role in HBO's The Flight Attendant.

She learned of her nomination earlier this month and shared the emotional moment on Instagram.

"Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can't stop crying...so proud of my entire team," she wrote. In the touching video, Cuoco is seen covering her face as she breaks down in tears. "Oh my God!" she repeats several times in disbelief.

Along with Cuoco's nomination for best actress in a television series, musical or comedy, her show also nabbed recognition in the best television series, musical or comedy category.

After fans began flooding the comments section of the post with congratulations, the star added, "I'M TRULY READING EVERY SINGLE COMMENT! Thank you everyone for this love!!! My heart is bursting!!!!!"

In a statement to PEOPLE, Cuoco said, "OMG! My heart is still pounding and the tears won't stop flowing! Thank you HFPA for these incredible nominations. This is truly the highlight of my entire career and I couldn't be more excited and proud to share this recognition with the most incredible cast and crew. This feels like a dream!"