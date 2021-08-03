Surprise! John Corbett reveals that he married Bo Derek last year

John Corbett tends to be super private when it comes to his personal life, including his longtime relationship with Bo Derek, but on Tuesday, he made a big revelation during a virtual appearance on The Talk: He and Derek wed in 2020.

The former Sex and the City star broke the news casually. He mentioned that he'd spoken to co-host Jerry O'Connell for a couple of hours the other day. But there was something he'd left out.

"Jerry, I can't believe that I forgot to tell ya that, around Christmastime, we got married!" Corbett said. "Bo and I got married."

O'Connell had been wondering if something was up with Corbett, because of a new piece of jewelry he was sporting.

"I noticed your ring, and I was gonna say something, but not on live television," O'Connell said. "But wow! Congratulations!"

Corbett noted that he and Derek, who met on a blind date in 2002, are "pretty private," although they'd already told their friends and family members.

"This is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because, really, we haven't had an opportunity," Corbett said, "so you're my buddy, and now I guess I'm telling, you know, all of America or the world. And, yeah, after 20 years we decided to get married. We didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it,' so we did it around Christmas."

Corbett has obviously changed his mind on the subject of marriage over the last few years. In August 2016, he told the Huffington Post that the secret to a long relationship is "don't get married." His reasoning was that he had "a lot of friends that get divorces."

John Corbett and Bo Derek have been together for nearly 20 years. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Derek herself explained in 2015 that the two had discussed marriage, but...

"We don't have children and we're not young, so there isn't that pressure or need to get married," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Derek was previously married to actor John Derek for nearly 22 years, from 1976 until he died in 1998.