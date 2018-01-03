Surprise! Ellen Page and Emma Portner Are Married

Congrats are in order for Ellen Page and Emma Portner!



The lovebirds revealed via Instagram on Wednesday that they secretly said "I do."



Both shared a series of three pics, which included one of their wedding bands and a sweet black-and-white photo snapped in the woods.



"Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Page captioned her post, tagging Portner.

ET spoke with Page last September at the premiere of her film, Flatliners, in Los Angeles, where she couldn't stop gushing about having her then-girlfriend's support at the event.



"Oh, it's the best," she marveled. "Yeah, it's the best."



The couple has been romantically linked since last summer, and haven't been shy about sharing pics of each other on social media. The two have also attended several events together.



Hear more on their adorable love story in the video below.



