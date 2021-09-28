Barbara Bush Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Cora Georgia: 'Healthy and Adorable'

Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Craig Coyne and Barbara Pierce Bush

The bustling Bush family just got one grandkid bigger!

George and Laura Bush's daughter Barbara Pierce Bush gave birth to her first baby, a daughter, on Monday, Sept. 27, the former president and first lady announced.

"With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," the former president and first lady said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

They said Barbara, 39, gave birth to her daughter, Cora Georgia Coyne, in Maine.

The statement noted she welcomed Cora "not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married [in 2018]."

"Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful," the Bushes said in their statement. The little girl joins Barbara's sister Jenna Bush Hager's three children: son Hal and daughters Mila and Poppy.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE ahead of this year's George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards, which will be held Tuesday night, Barbara said one of the "silver linings" of the COVID-19 pandemic had been being able to stay with her parents at their Texas ranch.

"When we went to stay with my parents, we thought it would be for a handful of weeks — we didn't anticipate that it would be for the majority of a year," Barbara said. "But it's time that we never otherwise would've had, of course."

"There's something really lovely about the simplicity of being with someone every day," she continued, "rather than when we normally are with our family where it's around the holidays or it's for this very condensed amount of time."

Barbara, a co-founder of the nonprofit Global Health Corps, said that after leaving Texas, she and her screenwriter husband planned to move to New York. (Though she kept mum in last week's interview that she was expecting, she noted in passing, "We're actually in Maine.")

"The downtime of just being together has been really beautiful and I know something that I'll always remember and likely will never have again," she told PEOPLE. "That's been a real bonus of what has been an unusual and complicated year."

* With reporting by SAM GILLETTE