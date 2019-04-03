Surprise! Amber Rose Expecting a Baby Boy with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Amber Rose will soon be a mom of two!

The model, 35, announced on Wednesday that she is expecting another little boy with boyfriend Def Jams A&R Vice President Alexander “AE” Edwards. It will be the couple’s first child together.

Rose is already mom to 6-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her getting a sonogram. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

Reps for Rose did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rose and AE have been dating since October 2018, according to TMZ. The pair made their public debut at Rose’s 4th annual SlutWalk.

Her relationship came fur years after she split from rapper husband Khalifa.

Rose and Khalifa wed in July 2013. On February 21, 2013, they welcomed their son but a little over a year later, the model filed for divorce in September 2014, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian,” Rose wrote on Instagram last year in a now-deleted post. “We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.”

They have since remained close friends and continue to co-parent Sebastian.