Surgeon Finds Live 3-Inch Worm in Woman’s Brain After She Becomes ‘Accidental Host’
The parasite was found during brain surgery in Australia and is said to a be a world first
The parasite was found during brain surgery in Australia and is said to a be a world first
Snapchat is launching a new generative AI feature called "Dreams" that allows users to create fantastical images of themselves in different scenarios, such as a mermaid in a deep-seascape or a renaissance era royal. The official roll out comes a week after TechCrunch reported that Snapchat was gearing up to launch the feature. Dreams is first available starting slowly in Australia and New Zealand, and will be coming to all users globally over the next few weeks, Snapchat says.
Coach Prime interviewed for a job at TCU less than two years ago. Now he'll make his Colorado coaching debut against the Horned Frogs in a place he knows well.
Bob Barker hosted "The Price is Right" for 35 years.
Amazon has some of the best Labor Day tech deals you'll find anywhere this year. Get deals on laptops, tablets, fans, monitors and more.
Another highlight: A top-rated 24-inch TV for just $65.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
“I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"
Ongoing polling by Pew Research shows that although ChatGPT is gaining mindshare, only about 18% of Americans have ever actually used it. More people reported using it for "entertainment" or "to learn something" than for work, which tracks with the anecdotal evidence of people trying the chatbot out now and then or using it casually to sum up some unfamiliar field.
The right rug can pull all your decor together. The post These are the top 5 stores to find cheap yet durable rugs that actually look expensive appeared first on In The Know.
Our Road Test review of the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat where we tell you what it's like to drive and everything else you need to know.