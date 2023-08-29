Surgeon Finds Live 3-Inch Worm in Woman’s Brain After She Becomes ‘Accidental Host’

Technology TechCrunch

Snapchat is launching a new generative AI feature called "Dreams" that allows users to create fantastical images of themselves in different scenarios, such as a mermaid in a deep-seascape or a renaissance era royal. The official roll out comes a week after TechCrunch reported that Snapchat was gearing up to launch the feature. Dreams is first available starting slowly in Australia and New Zealand, and will be coming to all users globally over the next few weeks, Snapchat says.