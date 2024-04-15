The supersized ‘Bluey’ finale has parents & kids everywhere in their feels: ‘Hit me like a truck’

In just three seasons (and with episodes clocking in at roughly seven minutes apiece), “Bluey” has captured the hearts of toddlers and their parents everywhere—in fact, no one is immune to the charm of the Australian animated series, with child-free adults loving it just as much as anyone else. But the show’s season three finale, a 28-minute long episode titled “The Sign,” has left viewers of all ages reeling, proving that the power of Bluey truly does transcend generations.

To recap: The episode finds Bluey and her whole family, including mom Bingo, dad Bandit, and little sister Chilli—as well as the extended Heeler family—celebrating the wedding of Bandit’s brother Radley to Frisky. Bandit’s new job means the pups need to move from their home, and the moment when Bluey realizes they’ll be leaving their current life behind will straight-up break your heart into pieces. “The Sign,” of course, refers to the For Sale sign placed in front of the family’s home.

The episode included some other poignant moments, including Bluey’s aunt, Brandy, revealing that she’s pregnant at the wedding after struggling with infertility for years. The show’s hefty emotional weight is tied together by humor and heart, with fans coming together on social media to share their responses to the supersized finale episode.

Over on TikTok, people of all ages shared their adorably sweet (and all-too-relatable) crying faces after watching the episode. One mom shared her son’s overwhelmed reaction, writing, “The final Bluey episode teaching us that our lives are perfect as they are is too much for my sweet 5-year-old’s heart,” adding, “‘The Sign’ is a Bluey masterpiece that had all ages feeling all of the emotions.”

Another mom held her two daughters tight as her eldest daughter cried watching it for the second time, and oh, our hearts. “When the new Bluey episode gets the better of your tiny little 3 year old empathetic heart,” captioned yet another mom’s clip, in which her toddler can be seen sobbing before falling face-first onto the bed in front of the TV.

Don’t worry, it’s not just kids feeling “distraught” over Bluey, because grown adults are right there, too. And reactions on X (formerly Twitter) were equally big, with plenty of users floored by the emotional sucker-punches packed into the episode. “It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Bluey’s The Sign absolutely f—– me up,” wrote one person. “My therapist isn’t gonna know what hit her. Sensational television. No I’m not joking. Bandit & Chilli are parenting goals. I love these characters so much. F*ck, man…”

“The Sign” is now available to stream on Disney+, but trust us when we say you’ll want to keep some tissues on hand nearby. Oof.