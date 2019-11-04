Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Thanks Family and Friends for 'All of Your Love and Support' in Wake of Arrest

Click here to read the full article.

Jared Padalecki has broken his silence in the wake of his arrest last weekend. As previously reported, the Supernatural star was arrested last Sunday and charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication for allegedly striking two people at a club in Austin, TX.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Padalecki said, “I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support.” He then expressed sadness for missing this weekend’s Supernatural convention in Washington, D.C., before concluding, “I hope to see y’all soon.”

More from TVLine

I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon. ❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 3, 2019

At the aforementioned convention on Sunday, co-star Jensen Ackles addressed Padalecki’s legal scrape (which, thus far, has not impacted production on Supernatural‘s 15th and final season). “He had a bad weekend last weekend,” Ackles acknowledged to the crowd. “He’s dealing with what he has to deal with.”

Ackles then added that when Padalecki returned to work last week following “a couple days off” he escorted him in “in handcuffs,” adding, “We’re having fun with it. The crew really wanted to wear orange jumpsuits, but we couldn’t get them in time.” (Watch video below, courtesy of Gayled_it.)

Padalecki’s arrest comes as the actor prepares for a major career transition. This spring he is set to bid adieu to Supernatural‘s Sam Winchester as the CW drama wraps up its 15-year run. His next project, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, is currently in development at The CW.

Best of TVLine

Sign up for TVLine's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.