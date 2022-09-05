Supermodel Adriana Lima Welcomes Baby No. 3

Adriana Lima is officially a mommy of three.

The former Victoria Secret model announced on Instagram that she had welcomed her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers and shared the story behind her little one's name: Cyan.

"Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light," she wrote on Sept. 5 alongside a close-up photo of her baby's eye. "Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family's bucket list."

She added, "Cyan now is our favorite color… the color of our baby boy's eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22."

Adriana—who is also a mom to Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9 with ex Marko Jarić—previously revealed Cyan's sex in a sweet video with her daughters.

In the clip, Valentina and Sienna were filmed sharing their guesses on whether their sibling would be a girl or a boy before the family released blue streamers all together.

"And the reveal is in," Adriana captioned the April 18 Instagram post. "Thank you @genderrevealmiami for putting together a wonderful last minute gender reveal and for @alebomeny and @lucas.bomeny for capturing the moment! Thank you @patycantoni for making us look pretty! #babygenderreveal."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Since making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy, Adriana and Andre have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

This past Valentine's Day, Adriana shared a tribute to her boyfriend writing, "My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day. I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE."