Superhero movies that had massive problems behind the scenes

Joss Whedon might have had to deal with some difficult circumstances on Justice League (actors’ clashing schedules, Henry Cavill’s moustache, having to turn a tragedy into a comedy), but wait until he gets a load of these superhero making of nightmares…

Iron Man (2008)

There’s a lot of bad movies on this list, but even some truly great superhero flicks had nightmare productions.

Take Iron Man, the film that launched the MCU. A massive critical and commercial success, the film could have been completely different. Mainly because no-one appeared to know what they were doing when they were making it.

After a last-minute change left the production without a script, actors like Jeff Bridges and Robert Downey Jr were left to basically make it up as they went along.

“So it turned out that many times, maybe 10, 12, 15 times, we’d show up to work not knowing what we’re going to shoot,” Bridges said later during a Reddit AMA. “All the guys are in the studio tapping their foot, looking at their watch. And we’re in my trailer trying to figure out my lines, on the day!”

“‘Jeff, just relax, you’re on a $200 million student film, have fun’,” the actor said to himself.

“And I love the movie, it was great, but it took me a while, I was pissed.”

Luckily for us, the approach – somehow – worked, making Iron Man as much of a miracle as the first Superman movie.

Superman (1978)

Superman is one of the greatest films of all time. But it very nearly wasn’t.

The first script Richard Donner read was a disaster. It was long, packed with weird action scenes and contained a cameo from Kojak (who Superman confused for Lex Luthor, because they’re both bald).

Donner called his writer pal Tom Mankiewicz and told him to come over. Donner got stoned while he waited, and answered the door dressed as Superman – which freaked out Mankiewicz so much he almost left the project before he’d even signed on to do it.

The producers wanted Donner to cast Sylvester Stallone in the lead – Donner met with Stallone, then insisted they went with an unknown, to help sell the flying sequences (Donner felt people would be ripped out of the movie if they saw someone as famous as Robert Redford floating in the sky).

Oh, and then there was Marlon Brando. Brandon was trouble from Donner’s very first conversations with his agent. According to Donner, the agent told the director: “He’s going to want to play it like a green suitcase.” I said, ‘What does that mean?’ “It means he hates to work and he loves money, so if he can talk you into the fact that the people on Krypton look like green suitcases and you only photograph green suitcases, he’ll get paid just to do the voiceover. That’s the way his mind works.“

It’s a miracle this film got released, let alone the fact it’s still regarded as the greatest superhero movie of all time by fans.

