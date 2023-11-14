‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ Taps Ana Nogueira to Write DC Studios Feature

Ana Nogueira is set to write “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” which is being developed by DC Studios. The film, centering on Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El and her superdog Krypto, has yet to be attached to a director.

An actor and playwright, Nogueira had been hired by Warner Bros. to write a “Supergirl” movie in 2022. The original project was conceived as a spinoff of “The Flash,” which featured Sasha Calle as the character. However, the project was scrapped when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over leadership on the upcoming slate of DC Comics adaptations.

Gunn and Safran revealed that “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” would be part of DC Studios’ first line-up of features, which will reboot the continuity beginning with Gunn’s “Superman: Legacy” in 2025. Describing the upcoming “Supergirl” film, Gunn cited Tom King’s comics as an inspiration and called the new film character “a very different type of Supergirl” and “much more hardcore.”

“We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life,” Gunn shared.

Nogueira’s acting credits include “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Michael J. Fox Show” and “The Blacklist.” As a playwright, she is known for penning the 2022 off-Broadway play “Which Way to the Stage” and is currently working on an adaptation of Alice Sola Kim’s “Mothers, Lock Up Your Daughters.”

The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

