Supergirl returns as a new character joins the Legion

Supergirl's third season made its return in the US on Monday night (January 15).
Just in case you managed to forget, last year's mid-season finale saw Samantha Arias fully embrace her destiny as Reign for a showdown with Supergirl. Sam told Kara: "I'm going to kill you," and dropped her off the top of a National City skyscraper into the rubble below, leaving Kara's life hanging in the balance.
So, what the heck happened next?! Naturally, spoilers lie ahead...
Fortunately, Kara did not die. Phew.
#SUPERGIRL is still alive! ❤]]>💙💖🕯📚🌙🤣🤣🤣🍕🇬🇹🦇
5.3k