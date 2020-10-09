‘Supergirl’ Melissa Benoist receives fan support after ex-husband Blake Jenner breaks silence about abuse claims

Melissa Benoist’s ex takes "full responsibility" for abuse during their toxic marriage, but claims it went "both ways." (Photo: Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Brothers Television)

Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist is receiving fan support — using the hashtag #IStandWithMelissa — after her ex-husband, Blake Jenner, broke his silence admitting to “emotionally, mentally and yes, physically" abusing her, but also made his own counterclaims of abuse.

In his first post since Benoist shared a video in Nov. 2019 calling herself “a survivor of domestic violence, or IPV, intimate partner violence ... something I never in my life expected I would say,” Jenner put up a lengthy Instagram post opening up about what he calls their “toxic relationship.”

"Over the past eleven months, I have been thinking about how to address a personal situation made public in late-2019," Jenner wrote. "Throughout that time, I reflected on a period in my life that I had previously kept in the darkness out of shame and fear, but I know this is something that needs to be addressed, not just publicly, but also privately with the individual directly affected and with myself."

The actor and singer, 28, said that when he was 20, “I met a woman and we fell in love,” referring to Benoist, 32. However, in hindsight, he said they bonded over their “shared brokenness that stemmed from their childhoods.” And while the relationship brought them “joyous highs,” there was also “jealousy,” “insecurity” and “volatility.”

View photos Blake Jenner attends Netflix's "WHAT / IF" Special Screening at the London West Hollywood on May 16, 2019. (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) More

While he said he wanted to leave the marriage — their divorce was finalized in 2017 after secretly marrying four years earlier — thinking it would have been the “healthier choice,” he claimed he “felt as though I couldn’t leave when someone I loved was asking me to stay. It was a relationship with a foundation rooted in co-dependency, which had dire consequences. We were both young and left so much of our brokenness to fester for too long.”

Jenner, who had a recurring role on Supergirl, in which Benoist stars, wrote that he takes “full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally and yes, physically." He admitted to throwing a phone “aimlessly” during an “argument that escalated” and hitting her “in the face.” He said it’s a moment he’ll “regret for the rest of my life” and he can “only imagine the pain, fear, and shame she must have felt in that moment.” And he knows, no matter his intention, he was “responsible for the pain that I caused he in that moment and beyond. And it is something I am still working on forgiving myself for.”

However, he notes that “without absolving myself of any responsibility, it is important to understand that there was mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted from both ends.” And while he said it isn’t “meant to serve as an excuse,” he made some of his own claims, noting, "I also do believe that when allegations and information are brought forth about someone, that accountability goes both ways and one has a right to defend oneself when deemed necessary."

He made multiple allegations against Benoist, claiming she "scratched," "slapped," "punched" and "physically assaulted" him. He said he was left "with a traumatic injury" after an incident in the shower, which he didn’t want to delve deeper into, and also had to go to the hospital for a broken nose.