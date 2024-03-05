Super Tuesday Coverage Kicks Off With Networks Looking For Signs Of Surprise Despite A Likely Joe Biden-Donald Trump Rematch

Donald Trump and Joe Biden were likely to dominate Super Tuesday results this evening, all but assuring that the November general election will be a rematch.

The lingering question is how well Nikki Haley does in the contests and whether it is enough of a showing to continue in her bid for the Republican nomination. As Trump’s last remaining rival for the Republican nomination, Haley has tried to draw on disaffected Trump voters as well as some disappointed Democrats, but she has won just one primary, in the District of Columbia.

Some 16 states and one territory are voting: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. A Democratic caucus also is being held in American Samoa. Earlier this evening, Iowa Democrats revealed the results of an all-mail in caucus, with Biden winning more than 90% of the vote.

Networks are devoting extensive resources to Super Tuesday, even though the competitive landscape is much more muted than in cycles past. Major news networks featured countdown clocks to the first polls closing at 7 p.m. ET, with a focus on results in Vermont and Virginia. All three broadcast networks were planning primetime specials devoted to the results. Earlier this evening, CNN and MSNBC released some exit poll information from selected states, including North Carolina and Virginia.

Some of the more suspenseful races will occur downballot.

In California, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), all Democrats, and Republican Steve Garvey were the highest profile candidates vying for a rare open U.S. Senate seat. The top two finishers, regardless of party, will advance to the November election.

Other races on the radar include Schiff’s 30th district congressional seat, where actor Ben Savage was among a field of 15 candidates seeking to advance to the general election. In the race for Porter’s seat, State Sen. Dave Min, a Democrat, is running against attorney Joanna Weiss. The race has been notable because United Democracy Project, a campaign PAC of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has spent $4.6 million against Min, according to Semafor. On the Republican side, former assemblyman Scott Baugh was the most prominent candidate, having narrowly lost to Porter in 2022.

In the 22nd district, Rep. David Valadao (R-CA), one of two Republicans remaining in the House who voted to impeach Trump, is fighting to hold on to his seat. While he faces a challenge from another Republican, there was the possibility that Democrats will split the vote and be left off the ballot in the general election.

In North Carolina, voters will choose nominees to run in the state’s gubernatorial election.

