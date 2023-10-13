Super Mario Bros. Wonder Is Ready For Pre-Order: Here’s How To Reserve A Copy Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.



Nintendo’s Mario is having a big 2023. After taking in a $1.3 billion big box office haul for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” earlier in the year, the gaming company is capitalizing on the success of everyone’s favorite Brooklyn-based plumber with a new game.

Now available for pre-order for $59.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target, “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” for Nintendo Switch finds Mario, Luigi and the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom gang in a new 2D side-scrolling adventure. In fact, “Wonder” — which drops on Oct. 20 — is the first 2D Mario side-scroller since “New Super Mario Bros. U” first released for Nintendo Wii U back in 2012.

“Super Mario Bros. Wonder” follows Mario, Luigi and the gang visiting the Flower Kingdom when Bowser, Bowser Jr. and Kamek arrive to steal the Wonder Flower and kidnap Prince Florian. You must retrieve the Wonder Flower, rescue Prince Florian and save the Flower Kingdom.



The game features Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, Toadette, Nabbit and Yoshi — all as playable characters. It also has new power-ups, such as Elephant Fruit, Bubble Flower, Drill Mushroom and a special Wonder Flower that turns a level into a chaotic delight.



After playing a few levels of “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” the game is pure joy. It feels good to play Mario as a 2D platformer. The game injects a bit of nostalgia of older games, while providing gamers enough new power-ups, abilities and mechanics to remain fun and exciting after clearing a level.



Meanwhile, the controls are easy to manage and pick up, while there’s a short learning curve to figure out the best pathway and patterns for success. It may seem a bit overwhelming, especially in four-player co-op, with bright animations and feverish gameplay, but once you get the hang of what’s on the screen, the gameplay becomes fluid, yet challenging.



“Super Mario Bros. Wonder” for Nintendo Switch comes out on Oct. 20 for $59.99. It’s available for pre-order now.

