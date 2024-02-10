Super Bowl Tragedy: Six Reportedly Dead In Helicopter Crash

It has reportedly become a dark weekend for the Super Bowl.

According to authorities, a helicopter crash in the California portion of the Mojave Desert has resulted in the tragic passing of six people who were allegedly en route to Las Vegas possibly to attend the Super Bowl.

Six People Presumed Dead Following A Helicopter Crash In Nevada

Shortly after the crash, which occurred around 10 p.m. local time on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] informed the public that the helicopter involved was a Eurocopter EC130, with six individuals on board.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department informed local outlets that the helicopter took off from Palm Springs Airport at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Friday. Its intended destination was Boulder City, Nevada, before the tragic crash occurred.

Boulder City is located approximately 26 miles away from Las Vegas. The incident occurred near Nipton, California, along the California-Nevada border, close to Halloran Springs Road.

MEGA

Reportedly, there were rainy weather conditions at the time of the crash. Despite authorities' efforts to search for survivors, none have been found so far. Additionally, no victims have been identified at this time. In a statement addressing the next steps in the unfortunate situation, the FAA shared:

"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates."

The National Transportation Safety Board [NTSB] told Fox News Digital that its investigators will arrive at the crash site on Saturday to begin their investigation. As a spokesperson for the agency disclosed, "They will document the scene and examine the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation

Inside The NFL's Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off once again in the NFL's championship match, Super Bowl LVIII, in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

The Chiefs, current Super Bowl champions and victors of the game against the 49ers four years ago are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce has attracted attention not only for his exceptional performances on the field but also for his well-known relationship with singer Taylor Swift. Thus, fans expect to see a packed-out field on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

The 49ers, on the other hand, are led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who has faced a lot of criticism for his perceived lack of skill. However, he has been proving his doubters wrong with consistently impressive statistics and clutch performances, helping the team secure crucial wins.

Additionally, running back Christian McCaffrey has been having an exceptional season, setting new records for both the franchise and the league with his outstanding performances on the field.

Super Bowl LVIII is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, marking the first time that either the city, known as the entertainment capital of the world, or the stadium, which opened in 2020, will host the annual championship game.

Time further disclosed that the game will be nationally broadcasted by CBS and can be streamed on Paramount Plus, as well as through the NFL Network's app or website.

Similarly, Nickelodeon will air an exclusive production designed for children, featuring hosts such as on-screen faves Dora the Explorer and SpongeBob SquarePants.

While anticipation for the Super Bowl is building thanks to the Chiefs and 49ers face off, the halftime show has also captured everyone's attention. And it is not difficult to see why as music icon Usher, real name Usher Raymond IV, is slated to entertain the crowd at the Las Vegas location for approximately 13 minutes.