Super Bowl LVIII Set: Kansas City Chiefs & San Francisco 49ers To Face Off In Las Vegas

The NFL defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, as both teams emerged victorious from the league’s Championship Sunday.

The Chiefs won, 17-10, in a hard-fought battle against the home team Baltimore Ravens to advance to the Big Game. Tight end Travis Kelce (you may have heard of him in some other context) had a huge game, catching 11 passes for 116 yards and scoring the game’s first touchdown. Kelce set an NFL post-season record for receptions during the game.

In the day’s second game, the Detroit Lions got an early lead, scoring the game’s first two touchdowns and completely shutting out the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter. The tide started turning in the third quarter. That’s when the California-based team came alive and tied the game, erasing a 17-point lead. A dominating fourth quarter by the 49ers drove up the final score to 34-31, giving them a pass to face the Chiefs in Sin City.

The first Super Bowl to be held in Sin City kicks off at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, Feb. 11 and will be televised by CBS, with streaming on Paramount+. The NFL+ app will have it on mobile.

Spanish-language speakers will be able to tune in to Univision who will carry the game for the first time following their deal with the NFL.

There will also be an alternative telecast streamed via Nickelodeon. The kid-centric alternate telecast promises to be “slime-filled” and “Nick-ified,” with virtual filters, on-field graphics and guest reporters.

Usher will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show and release a new album, Coming Home, that day.

Country music star Reba McEntire will handle the national anthem, rapper Post Malone will sing America the Beautiful and R&B artist Andra Day will perform Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.

Tickets are available for the game as of the time of this writing. But seats start at more than $8,000 and rise as high as $57k for certain sections.

Oh, and to address the biggest question, Taylor Swift could attend the Super Bowl. She performs the night before in Tokyo and could fly after the show and make the kickoff, thanks to the time difference.

