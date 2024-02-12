Super Bowl: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, J.Lo, Tom Brady Star in Cringe Dunkin Donuts Ad

Ben Affleck in Dunkin Donuts' Super Bowl ad. - Credit: YouTube

Dunkin Donuts aired a star-studded commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday, which obviously means Ben Affleck graced our television screens.

In the ad, Jennifer Lopez is recording in the studio with her bedazzled, reusable Dunkin Donuts. In the opening scene, Affleck is sitting in a car with Jack Harlow and tells him his plan to show up to his wife’s recording session. “She came to my work, now I have to show her what I can do,” he says to Harlow, who looks skeptical at best.

Against Harlow’s advice and much to J.Lo’s dismay, Affleck surprises her in the studio dressed from head to toe in corny Dunkin gear. She rolls her eyes, clearly annoyed that Affleck barges into her session with a group of backup rappers and dancers ready to perform in front of the Grammy-nominated artist.

Tom Brady is Affleck’s DJ on the ones and twos, also dressed up in the cringeworthy “DunKings” fit. Even Matt Damon makes a cameo, awkwardly standing in the corner embarrassed while his bestie dances and shamelessly attempts a moonwalk. Mocking her husband, J.Lo is sitting in the studio booth and her longtime friend and collaborator Fat Joe pops in, both of them unable to hide their judgment.

When the performance ends, Affleck and Damon walk out of the studio together: “Remember when I told you I would do anything for you? This is anything.”

